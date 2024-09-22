South Africa Secure Consolation Win Over Afghanistan In 3rd ODI
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2024 | 11:50 PM
Sharjah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Aiden Markram's calm innings helped South Africa avoid suffering a series clean sweep by Afghanistan with a seven-wicket victory in the third one-day international in Sharjah on Sunday.
The Proteas cruised to their target of 170 after bowling out their opponents cheaply thanks to an unbeaten 69 from Markram, having briefly wobbled at 80-3.
"I am happy with the performance. We were happy to up our skills today," said South Africa captain Temba Bavuma.
"We were quite clinical with the bat. In terms of the series, not what we planned for."
Afghanistan had already wrapped up a historic series triumph after winning the first two matches but struggled with the bat after winning the toss.
Only the in-form Rahmanullah Gurbaz put up any real fight with an excellent, 94-ball 89, but when he fell Afghanistan were 132-7.
Key batters Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi and Ikram Alikhil were all run out in a haphazard display.
Tail-ender AM Ghazanfar smashed 31 not out off 15 deliveries to at least give Afghanistan hope.
South Africa had been bowled out for 106 and 134 in the opening two games but found life easier against an Afghan attack missing the rested Rashid Khan and Fazalhaq Farooqi.
Afghanistan were still in the contest when Reeza Hendricks was dismissed by Fareed Ahmad, but Markram and Tristan Stubbs, who ended 26 not out, saw South Africa home with an unbroken stand of 90.
"Feeling very happy with the series win," said Afghan skipper Shahidi.
"I would be more happy if we would have won this match. At the same time, we were looking to give the youngsters more chance.
"Today, the run outs were a big reason why we didn't finish on top."
