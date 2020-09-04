UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Africa Seeks To Enhance Trade Cooperation With Russia Once Skies Open - Official

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 02:45 PM

South Africa Seeks to Enhance Trade Cooperation With Russia Once Skies Open - Official

South Africa is eager to accelerate its trade with Russia in order to mitigate the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, charge d'affaires at the South African Embassy in Moscow, Madivha Aaron Mudimeli, told Sputnik, adding that the pace of development will take into account the ongoing epidemiological situation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) South Africa is eager to accelerate its trade with Russia in order to mitigate the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, charge d'affaires at the South African Embassy in Moscow, Madivha Aaron Mudimeli, told Sputnik, adding that the pace of development will take into account the ongoing epidemiological situation.

"There were a few meetings scheduled for South African companies to come here [to Russia] that were canceled. We are still hoping that after the pandemic there will be some meetings and some contacts in terms of trade," Mudimeli said.

South Africa is still the number one exporter of citrus fruit to Russia, the embassy official stated, adding that further deals are expected to take place as international travel routes are restored.

"There were three or four companies that really insisted to come here and do big business with Russia. We hope that as the skies open, we will have a lot of interaction again between the two countries," Mudimeli commented.

According to the Russian Embassy in South Africa, trade between the two countries from January-September 2019 totaled $968 million, an increase of 6.3 percent year-on-year.

Related Topics

Africa Business Moscow Russia South Africa 2019 From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

FM calls for deeper cooperation between Pakistan, ..

10 minutes ago

Country's defense to be strengthened by building c ..

2 minutes ago

'Instinct For Secrecy' in UK Government Hampered B ..

2 minutes ago

UAE launches 2nd phase of food aid to villages in ..

18 minutes ago

Woman dies of snake bite in Muzaffargarh

2 minutes ago

Alcohol brand’s logo to be removed from Babar Az ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.