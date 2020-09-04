South Africa Seeks to Enhance Trade Cooperation With Russia Once Skies Open - Official

South Africa is eager to accelerate its trade with Russia in order to mitigate the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, charge d'affaires at the South African Embassy in Moscow, Madivha Aaron Mudimeli, told Sputnik, adding that the pace of development will take into account the ongoing epidemiological situation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) South Africa is eager to accelerate its trade with Russia in order to mitigate the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, charge d'affaires at the South African Embassy in Moscow, Madivha Aaron Mudimeli, told Sputnik, adding that the pace of development will take into account the ongoing epidemiological situation.

"There were a few meetings scheduled for South African companies to come here [to Russia] that were canceled. We are still hoping that after the pandemic there will be some meetings and some contacts in terms of trade," Mudimeli said.

South Africa is still the number one exporter of citrus fruit to Russia, the embassy official stated, adding that further deals are expected to take place as international travel routes are restored.

"There were three or four companies that really insisted to come here and do big business with Russia. We hope that as the skies open, we will have a lot of interaction again between the two countries," Mudimeli commented.

According to the Russian Embassy in South Africa, trade between the two countries from January-September 2019 totaled $968 million, an increase of 6.3 percent year-on-year.