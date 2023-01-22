South Africa Seeks to Expand Cooperation With Russia in Mineral Extraction - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2023) South Africa is interested in fostering cooperation with Russia on the exploration and production of minerals, as well as attracting Russian investments in the country's energy sector, South African Ambassador to Russia Mzuvukile Jeff Maqetuka told Sputnik.

The official noted that a delegation of 23 South African industrial companies are slated to attend the MiningWorld Russia trade exhibition in Moscow in April.

"We are still a major player in mining. That is why these companies are going to be there. This is going to be the biggest group of South African companies to come to Russia since COVID-19. Because it's the correct sector with us," Maqetuka said.

The South African ambassador also told Sputnik that his country's national oil company PetroSA planned to restart dialogue with Russian energy giant Gazprom on investments in the South African energy sector.

"At the time, there were delays, but I can share with you that there is going to be an interaction between Gazprom and PetroSA.

Because we were approached by the Gazprom executive, they are looking for investment in the oil and gas in South Africa," the diplomat said.

PetroSA is a state company and holds offshore fields in the Cape Town area in Mossel Bay, Maqetuka said, adding that oil development had started there in the 1970s.

"So Gazprom is interested in investing in any opportunity that they can get, but now we're expecting a meeting between Gazprom and PetroSA. We agree with the executives at PetroSA that the next meeting will have to be in person. Because there have been a number of virtual meetings that the two companies have had since the end of 2021, when this process started," the South African ambassador said.

In addition, he told Sputnik that South Africa and its neighbors offered numerous opportunities for investment from Russian conglomerates and entrepreneurs. Considering that South Africa has already flagged its cooperation interests, it is now "up to the Russian companies to decide in which areas they want to invest," Maqetuka said.