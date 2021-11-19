UrduPoint.com

South Africa Sees 'deeply Disturbing' Crime Increase

Muhammad Irfan 16 seconds ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 07:19 PM

South Africa sees 'deeply disturbing' crime increase

South Africa has experienced a "deeply disturbing" increase in rape and murder, partially explained by deadly riots in July, the police minister said on Friday

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :South Africa has experienced a "deeply disturbing" increase in rape and murder, partially explained by deadly riots in July, the police minister said on Friday.

Twenty percent more murders were committed between July and September, compared to the same period last year, police minister Bheki Cele said.

"Among the many other factors that contributed to the increase in murders, was the July unrests which affected mostly the KwaZulu-Natal province and Gauteng," he said.

At least 350 people died four months ago when riots and looting, sparked by the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma, degenerated into wider unrest driven by South Africa's staggering levels of inequality.

In KwaZulu-Natal province, which suffered the brunt of the violence, the number of murders rose 44.4 percent, to 1,744 cases.

Gauteng, which includes Johannesburg, saw 229 more murders, compared to the same quarter last year.

The number of reported rapes also increased 7.1 percent, to 9,556 cases, the majority committed in the home of either the rapist or the victim.

"Almost 10,000 people being brutalised and sexually violated in just three months in South Africa is a disgrace and deeply disturbing," Cele said.

South Africa is one of the most violent countries in the world, with a murder on average every 25 minutes, and 115 rapes reported daily.

Related Topics

Africa Murder World Riots Police Died Johannesburg Same South Africa July September

Recent Stories

France says no 'retreat' on UK fishing demands: mi ..

France says no 'retreat' on UK fishing demands: minister

16 seconds ago
 Govt confident to overcome all challenges: Mahmood ..

Govt confident to overcome all challenges: Mahmood Khan

19 seconds ago
 Five hurt in road mishap

Five hurt in road mishap

20 seconds ago
 Pakistan desires to maintain tradition of bilatera ..

Pakistan desires to maintain tradition of bilateral engagement, enduring ties wi ..

22 seconds ago
 WUS senate meeting discusses reply of show cause n ..

WUS senate meeting discusses reply of show cause notice served to VC

3 minutes ago
 Court awards death penalty, 20 years imprisonment ..

Court awards death penalty, 20 years imprisonment in murder case

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.