South Africa Sets General Election For May 29
Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2024 | 09:04 PM
South Africa will go to the polls on May 29 to choose a parliament, which will in turn pick a president, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Tuesday
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) South Africa will go to the polls on May 29 to choose a parliament, which will in turn pick a president, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Tuesday.
The vote may prove historic, with opinion polls showing Ramaphosa's ANC party on less than 50 percent in nationwide elections for the first time in South Africa's three decades of democracy.
If the African National Congress (ANC), which has led South Africa since its first free elections in 1994 after the end of apartheid rule, does not win a majority it will need coalition allies to form a government.
Complaints have been mounting about South Africa's soaring violent crime rate, lacklustre economy, power cuts and unemployment -- and Ramaphosa faces challenges from right and left.
But the ANC party remains a formidable machine, with supporters at all levels of government, and many South Africans retain proud memories of its lead role in the anti-apartheid struggle.
Ramaphosa is due to launch his party's manifesto on Saturday at a large rally at a soccer stadium in Durban in the key electoral battleground of KwaZulu-Natal.
"Beyond the fulfilment of our constitutional obligation, these upcoming elections are also a celebration of our democratic journey and a determination of the future that we all desire," he said.
"I call on all South Africans to exercise their democratic right to vote and for those who will be campaigning to do so peacefully, within the full observance of the law."
The announcement of the date has been long-anticipated, and many of the ANC's rival parties have already launched their manifestos for change, sensing a moment of weakness.
From the right, the liberal Democratic Alliance (DA) is trying to weld together a group of smaller parties to whittle down the ANC majority and shake off its image as representing the white minority.
On the left, the ANC will have to contend with both Julius Malema's radical EFF and a new group led by former president Jacob Zuma, tainted by corruption charges but still popular in KwaZulu-Natal.
Recent Stories
FESCO to hold E-court on Thursday
International Mother Language Day observed in Larkana
Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Arshad Hussain Shah meets with ..
Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist Nazir Naji
Talha represents Pakistan in Asian Indoor Athletics C'ships
Body found near Akram wah canal
SC dismisses plea against 2024 general elections
Civic body continues beautification of federal capital
AKU’s flagship conference "National Health Sciences Research Symposium" held
Zone-VI Whites, Zone-VII Whites secure final spots in A.S. Natural Stone U-19 in ..
NIM Karachi delegation visits Safe City Islamabad
China says Taiwan seeking to 'hide the truth' about deadly boat incident
More Stories From World
-
China says Taiwan seeking to 'hide the truth' about deadly boat incident34 minutes ago
-
Germany cuts 2024 growth forecast as economic woes pile up1 hour ago
-
Senegal presidential hopeful Khalifa Sall campaigns despite uncertainty1 hour ago
-
Two dead, two hurt, in Dutch bridge collapse: officials1 hour ago
-
Saudi Ambassador to Algeria hosts meeting with Arab counterparts2 hours ago
-
France seeks to placate farmers as protests flare up again2 hours ago
-
Israeli troops kill three palestinian in West Bank raid2 hours ago
-
US urges UN court not to order Israel out of Palestinian lands2 hours ago
-
Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah to attend G20 meeting in Brazil2 hours ago
-
Ministry of Economy and Planning, Gulf Research Center sign MoU3 hours ago
-
Germany cuts 2024 growth forecast as economic woes pile up3 hours ago
-
China begins drafting law on promoting private economy3 hours ago