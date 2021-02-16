South Africa Should Resell AstraZeneca Vaccines to African Union - Health Workers' Union

(@FahadShabbir)

South Africa should resell the 1 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to the African Union, after its rollout was put on hold over doubts about its efficacy against coronavirus mutations, a spokesman for the Health and Other Services Personnel Trade Union told Sputnik on Tuesday

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) South Africa should resell the 1 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to the African Union, after its rollout was put on hold over doubts about its efficacy against coronavirus mutations, a spokesman for the Health and Other Services Personnel Trade Union told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"These AstraZeneca vaccines can be used elsewhere. If South Africa does not want to use AstraZeneca then we must sell it to other African nations. We can sell them to Mozambique, Democratic Republic of Congo or Zambia as part of the African Union," Kevin Halama said.

The rollout was halted abruptly last week after a study revealed that the viral vector vaccine offered only a minimal protection against mild and moderate cases caused by a viral mutation that accounts for 90 percent of COVID-19 cases in South Africa.

The Economic Times reported on Tuesday that the South African government was seeking to return the vaccines, which expire in April, to the drug maker, the Serum Institute of India.

Halama argued that it would be more ethical if the seller took the shipment back.

The South African Health Ministry has confirmed to Sputnik that the AstraZeneca rollout remained on hold. Instead, the government plans to offer a vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson.

"We will not be using AstraZeneca. But we will be using the Johnson & Johnson vaccines due to arrive today," Health Ministry spokesman Popo Maja told Sputnik this afternoon.

The South African Medical Association has said it is ready to roll out the Johnson & Johnson vaccines from Wednesday. The first 80,000 doses are to arrive in the country on Tuesday. Frontline health care workers will be first in line to get a shot.