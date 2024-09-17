South Africa Team To Play Argentina In Rugby Championship
Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2024 | 11:50 PM
Argentina, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) South Africa team to play Argentina in Rugby Championship in Santiago del Estero on Saturday:
Team (15-1)
Aphelele Fassi; Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, Lukhanyo Am, Makazole Mapimpi; Handre Pollard, Cobus Reinach; Jasper Wiese, Ben-Jason Dixon, Marco van Staden; Ruan Nortje, Salmaan Moerat (capt); Thomas du Toit, Malcolm Marx, Ox Nche
Replacements: Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Gerhard Steenekamp, Vincent Koch, Eben Etzebeth, Elrigh Louw, Kwagga Smith, Jaden Hendrikse, Manie Libbok
Coach: Rassie Erasmus (RSA)
Recent Stories
Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to Run Black Myth: Wukong?
Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration
Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First Pakistan to be Listed in Top 5 ..
Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024
Nuclear technology offers solution to climate, health, energy & food safety woes ..
U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..
Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!
Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..
TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..
More Stories From World
-
Scottish government backs Glasgow to stage troubled 2026 Commonwealth Games35 seconds ago
-
German tourist dies after shark attack off Canary Islands44 seconds ago
-
Scottish Government backs Glasgow to stage troubled 2026 Commonwealth Games11 minutes ago
-
Von der Leyen reveals new top lineup as EU shifts right11 minutes ago
-
Landslides in central Mexico kill 15 people11 minutes ago
-
Storm Boris toll rises to 22 in central Europe11 minutes ago
-
Electric cars overtake petrol models in Norway21 minutes ago
-
Toll in Poland from Storm Boris toll rises to six41 minutes ago
-
Nigeria bus crash kills at least 25 children on religious trip2 hours ago
-
'Never seen this': Portuguese village battered by wildfire2 hours ago
-
World's oldest Sunday newspaper, The Observer, for sale: UK owner2 hours ago
-
Washington, Madrid, Prague seek information on nationals held in Venezuela3 hours ago