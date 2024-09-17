Open Menu

South Africa Team To Play Argentina In Rugby Championship

Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2024 | 11:50 PM

South Africa team to play Argentina in Rugby Championship

Argentina, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) South Africa team to play Argentina in Rugby Championship in Santiago del Estero on Saturday:

Team (15-1)

Aphelele Fassi; Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, Lukhanyo Am, Makazole Mapimpi; Handre Pollard, Cobus Reinach; Jasper Wiese, Ben-Jason Dixon, Marco van Staden; Ruan Nortje, Salmaan Moerat (capt); Thomas du Toit, Malcolm Marx, Ox Nche

Replacements: Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Gerhard Steenekamp, Vincent Koch, Eben Etzebeth, Elrigh Louw, Kwagga Smith, Jaden Hendrikse, Manie Libbok

Coach: Rassie Erasmus (RSA)

