South Africa to Deploy 25,000 Troops to Stem Wave of Rioting - Reports

The South African government is set to mobilize about 25,000 troops to curb unrest which is now in its sixth straight day, amid fears of a humanitarian crisis as looting and disruptions in manufacturing and oil refining making themselves felt, The Guardian reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) The South African government is set to mobilize about 25,000 troops to curb unrest which is now in its sixth straight day, amid fears of a humanitarian crisis as looting and disruptions in manufacturing and oil refining making themselves felt, The Guardian reported on Thursday.

The government reportedly deployed only 2,500 troops at the beginning of the week to prop up an already overwhelmed police force, before it was pressured to increase boots on the ground to quell the violence hitting an already struggling economy, by increasing the number to 25,000.

Since the start of the violence, about 200 shopping malls have been destroyed or looted, 800 retail shops ransacked, while goods worth between $400 million and $1 billion were either stolen or destroyed in KwaZulu-Natal, according to industry estimates as cited by the newspaper.

The violence has also disrupted the already strained health services in a country struggling to cope with over 2.2 million infections. While the deployment awaits approval from President Cyril Ramaphosa, locals have started forming vigilante groups to protect their neighborhoods.

To date, an estimated 72 people have died, and nearly 3,000 people have been arrested in clashes with the police and other protesters, the media said.

On July 7, ex-president Jacob Zuma turned himself in to begin serving a fifteen-month sentence for contempt of court after skipping a corruption trial. Following the news, the Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces witnessed a wave of violent protests accompanied by looting and vandalism.