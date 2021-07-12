UrduPoint.com
South Africa To Deploy Military In Provinces Struck By Protests Against Zuma's Jailing

Mon 12th July 2021 | 06:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) The South African military will dispatch troops to the provinces of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal to quell protests against the incarceration of the country's former president, Jacob Zuma.

On Wednesday, the 79-year-old ex-president turned himself in to begin serving a 15-month sentence he was handed for contempt of court after skipping a corruption trial. Following the news, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces witnessed a wave of violent protests accompanied by looting and vandalism.

"The South African National Defence Force [SANDF] has commenced with pre-deployment processes and procedures in line with a request for assistance received.

.. to assist law enforcement agencies deployed in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces respectively to quell the unrest that has gripped both Provinces in the last few days," the military said in a statement.

According to South African media, at least 6 people were killed and nearly 220 detained in clashes with the police and other protesters. The exact causes of deaths are being investigated.

The passenger train service Gauteng and COVID-19 vaccination sites in volatile areas were closed down. a shopping center in KwaZulu-Natal province was set on fire.

