South Africa to face Salah in AFCON, Nigeria draw Tunisia

Rabat, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) South Africa will face Mohamed Salah-captained Egypt while Ademola Lookman-inspired Nigeria must tackle Tunisia after the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations group stage draw was made in Rabat on Monday.

Hosts Morocco face giantkillers Comoros in the opening match of the 24-team tournament on December 21 while title-holders Ivory Coast will come up against five-time winners Cameroon.

Sudan, a country ravaged by civil war, drew Algeria, and the clash of Senegal and the Democratic Republic of Congo is set to be another group-stage highlight.

Prolific scorer Salah has won multiple honours with Liverpool, but victory in the AFCON has eluded him. He came closest by finishing a runner-up in 2017 and 2022.

Apart from South Africa, the record seven-time champions will take on two other countries from the south of the continent, Angola and Zimbabwe, in Group B.

Draw

Group A

Morocco, Mali, Zambia, Comoros

Group B

Egypt, South Africa, Angola, Zimbabwe

Group C

Nigeria, Tunisia, Uganda, Tanzania

Group D

Senegal, Democratic Republic of Congo, Benin, Botswana

Group E

Algeria, Burkina Faso, Equatorial Guinea, Sudan

Group F

Ivory Coast (holders), Cameroon, Gabon, Mozambique

Dates

Groups: Dec 21-31 (excluding Dec 25)

Last 16: Jan 3-6, 2026

Quarter-finals: Jan 9-10

Semi-finals: Jan 14

3rd place: Jan 17

Final: Jan 18

Venues

Rabat (four stadiums), Casablanca, Agadir, Marrakesh, Fes and Tangier