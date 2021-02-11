MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) South Africa will receive the first 80,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine next week to begin an inoculation campaign, after the nation abandoned the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday.

Earlier this week, the South African government announced suspending the rollout of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine due to its "minimal protection" against the new variant, which is currently prevalent in the country.

"While it should not delay the start of the vaccination program by March, it will affect the choice of vaccines and the manner of their deployment. The first phase of our vaccination program, which is targeted at health and other front-line workers, will now use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine which has been shown to be effective again 501.

V [South African Variant]. We have secured nine million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The first batch of some 80,000 doses will arrive in the country next week. Further consignments will arrive over the next four weeks totaling half a million Johnson & Johnson vaccines," the president said at the State of the Nation Address to lawmakers.

The South African variant was first detected last October. Like the UK variant, detected approximately at the same time, it has proved to be more contagious than the original coronavirus strain, but data is lacking as to whether it is more deadly or causes worse symptoms.