South Africa to Keep Response Plans on Mozambique Attack Confidential - SADC Official

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) South Africa's response to the siege of the Mozambican town of Palma is a "diplomatic and a security matter" and will be kept confidential not to jeopardize anyone involved, Barbara Lopi, a senior spokesperson for the Southern African Development Community SADC, told Sputnik on Monday.

"For now we will not be issuing anything as this is a diplomatic and a security matter. We will not reveal anything as this might jeopardize our efforts. So for now there is nothing," Lopi stated.

The comment was made after South African President Cyril Ramaphosa convened on Saturday an urgent meeting on the situation in Mozambique amid unconfirmed reports that South Africa might deploy troops to the affected region.

Attacked by a force of roughly 100 Al-Shabab-affiliated jihadists on Wednesday, locals and foreigners alike were left to fend for themselves in the town of Palma in Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province, with over 40 foreigners remaining missing.