UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Africa To Keep Response Plans On Mozambique Attack Confidential - SADC Official

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 05:10 PM

South Africa to Keep Response Plans on Mozambique Attack Confidential - SADC Official

South Africa's response to the siege of the Mozambican town of Palma is a "diplomatic and a security matter" and will be kept confidential not to jeopardize anyone involved, Barbara Lopi, a senior spokesperson for the Southern African Development Community SADC, told Sputnik on Monday

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) South Africa's response to the siege of the Mozambican town of Palma is a "diplomatic and a security matter" and will be kept confidential not to jeopardize anyone involved, Barbara Lopi, a senior spokesperson for the Southern African Development Community SADC, told Sputnik on Monday.

"For now we will not be issuing anything as this is a diplomatic and a security matter. We will not reveal anything as this might jeopardize our efforts. So for now there is nothing," Lopi stated.

The comment was made after South African President Cyril Ramaphosa convened on Saturday an urgent meeting on the situation in Mozambique amid unconfirmed reports that South Africa might deploy troops to the affected region.

Attacked by a force of roughly 100 Al-Shabab-affiliated jihadists on Wednesday, locals and foreigners alike were left to fend for themselves in the town of Palma in Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province, with over 40 foreigners remaining missing.

Related Topics

Palma South Africa Mozambique

Recent Stories

RDA conducts raids against illegal housing schemes ..

2 minutes ago

France's Musee d'Orsay adds Giscard d'Estaing to n ..

2 minutes ago

CCRI warns farmers of black sheep selling spurious ..

2 minutes ago

Five-day polio campaign kicks off

5 minutes ago

Boeing says SouthWest Airlines orders 100 737 MAX ..

5 minutes ago

Dedicated to the 100th Anniversary of the excavati ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.