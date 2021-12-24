South Africa to Launch Revaccination Campaign Starting Friday - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) South Africa announced it is launching a COVID-19 revaccination campaign on Friday with the use of Johnson&Johnson vaccine as booster shots.

The South African health regulator approved earlier the use of Johnson&Johnson's single-dose coronavirus vaccine as a booster dose two months after the first vaccination.

"Thus, from 24th December 2021 the National Vaccination Programme will provide J&J booster vaccinations to anyone who received their last dose at least 2 months prior (24th October 2021 or before and from then on at least 2 months interval)," the ministry said in a statement.

Though the country's regulator recommended a two-month interval before revaccination, the ministry advised to administer booster no earlier than six months after the first dose, according to the statement.

On Thursday, South Africa canceled contact monitoring and mandatory quarantine for those in contact with people infected with coronavirus, regardless of whether the person was vaccinated or not. If a person has been self-isolating for at least eight days, testing is not required to return to work, and individuals with asymptomatic COVID-19 do not need to self-isolate.