Open Menu

South Africa To Play New Zealand In World Cup Final After Beating England

Faizan Hashmi Published October 22, 2023 | 08:20 AM

South Africa to play New Zealand in World Cup final after beating England

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) South Africa will play New Zealand in next weekend's Rugby World Cup final after a late Handre Pollard penalty sealed a dramatic 16-15 win over England at the Stade de France on Saturday.

History will be made as whoever wins the southern hemisphere duel next Saturday will be the first team to lift the Webb Ellis Trophy for a fourth time.

Owen Farrell hit four first-half penalties and a huge drop-goal to put England into a 15-6 lead, but a converted RG Snyman try brought the Boks back into the game, and Pollard was on hand to land the winning 49-metre penalty with three minutes to play.

Pollard, who once again proved the heartbreaker for the English having scored 22 points in the 32-12 victory in the 2019 World Cup final, came on after just half an hour of the match.

South African head coach Jacques Nienaber made a huge call in removing the ineffective and out-of-sorts Manie Libbok and replacing him with Pollard.

Related Topics

World France Lead South Africa Turkish Lira 2019 Coach New Zealand

Recent Stories

World renowned ‘Top Chefs’ and ‘Master Chefs ..

World renowned ‘Top Chefs’ and ‘Master Chefs’ to feature at SIBF’s fam ..

11 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Ren Deqi, Chairman ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Ren Deqi, Chairman of China’s Bank of Communic ..

11 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz delivers completing address at Minar- ..

Maryam Nawaz delivers completing address at Minar-e-Pakistan

13 hours ago
 Standardization in question setting process: UHS p ..

Standardization in question setting process: UHS prepares 'Examiners Toolkit' fo ..

14 hours ago
 UAE President participates in Cairo Peace Summit i ..

UAE President participates in Cairo Peace Summit inaugurated by Egyptian Preside ..

14 hours ago
 Shujaat welcomes Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan

Shujaat welcomes Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan

14 hours ago
PTI to convene workers' convention in Lahore

PTI to convene workers' convention in Lahore

14 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif reaches Lahore after four-year self-e ..

Nawaz Sharif reaches Lahore after four-year self-exile in London

14 hours ago
 WEF Young Global Leaders Annual Summit concludes i ..

WEF Young Global Leaders Annual Summit concludes in Dubai

14 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance launches digital transformatio ..

Ministry of Finance launches digital transformation initiatives using metaverse ..

15 hours ago
 Babar Azam explains factors for losing match again ..

Babar Azam explains factors for losing match against Australia

15 hours ago
 Jawaher Al Qasimi directs TBHF to provide AED 30mn ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi directs TBHF to provide AED 30mn to Gaza

15 hours ago

More Stories From World