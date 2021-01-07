UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Africa To Receive 1.5Mln Vaccine Doses From India By Late February - Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 06:10 PM

South Africa to Receive 1.5Mln Vaccine Doses From India by Late February - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) South Africa will receive 1.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from the Serum Institute of India (SII) vaccine manufacturer by the end of February, the country's health ministry said Thursday.

According to Health Minister Zwelini Mkhize, the country has 1.

25 million public and private healthcare workers, whose safety has to be prioritized.

"It is for this reason that today we announce that South Africa will be receiving 1 000 000 (one million) doses in January and 500 000 (five hundred thousand) doses in February from the SII," Mkhize said in a statement.

South Africa has confirmed a total of 1,149,591 cases, including 31,368 related deaths.

Related Topics

India Africa South Africa January February From Million

Recent Stories

PITB signs MoU with Punjab Information Commission ..

6 minutes ago

AED4.3 billion of real estate transactions in Duba ..

12 minutes ago

Armeena Khan believes Zoos seriously need to be do ..

13 minutes ago

CTD arrests seven terrorists from Sargodha

29 minutes ago

EAD Secretary-General participates in virtual envi ..

42 minutes ago

Biden Nominates Judge Merrick Garland for US Attor ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.