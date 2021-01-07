South Africa to Receive 1.5Mln Vaccine Doses From India by Late February - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) South Africa will receive 1.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from the Serum Institute of India (SII) vaccine manufacturer by the end of February, the country's health ministry said Thursday.

According to Health Minister Zwelini Mkhize, the country has 1.

25 million public and private healthcare workers, whose safety has to be prioritized.

"It is for this reason that today we announce that South Africa will be receiving 1 000 000 (one million) doses in January and 500 000 (five hundred thousand) doses in February from the SII," Mkhize said in a statement.

South Africa has confirmed a total of 1,149,591 cases, including 31,368 related deaths.