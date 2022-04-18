South Africa to Send 10,000 Troops to Combat Flood Fallout

The South African armed forces received an order on Monday to dispatch 10,000 troops to the southeastern province of KwaZulu-Natal to help with the flooding

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) The South African armed forces received an order on Monday to dispatch 10,000 troops to the southeastern province of KwaZulu-Natal to help with the flooding.

On Sunday, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said the number of people killed in the floods had reached 443. Over 30,000 South Africans were affected by the floods, according to the military.

"The SA Army was instructed to activate 10 000 troops for operation CHARIOT. The immediate activation of 5 x Battalion (Bn) Headquarters and 15 x Coys (which include the support and engineer capabilities) to mobilise in the province of KZN," the statement read.

As part of the operation, the military will build field shelters and water treatment plants, restore power and water supply systems in the affected settlements.

In addition, the authorities ordered another 45 military units to be ready to mobilize in the event more help is needed for disaster relief in the province.

The statement also notes that the South African air force will deploy two medium utility helicopters, two light utility helicopters and one aircraft to render support in the operation. In turn, the South African Military Health Service will send ambulances and organize medical support.

The floods were caused by torrential rains that began last Monday. Many roads and infrastructure facilities in the province were destroyed or submerged along with houses, cars, shipping containers and oil tankers. According to local media, over 500 schools were closed and about 100 school buildings were damaged in the region.