UrduPoint.com

South Africa To Send 10,000 Troops To Combat Flood Fallout

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2022 | 08:04 PM

South Africa to Send 10,000 Troops to Combat Flood Fallout

The South African armed forces received an order on Monday to dispatch 10,000 troops to the southeastern province of KwaZulu-Natal to help with the flooding

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) The South African armed forces received an order on Monday to dispatch 10,000 troops to the southeastern province of KwaZulu-Natal to help with the flooding.

On Sunday, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said the number of people killed in the floods had reached 443. Over 30,000 South Africans were affected by the floods, according to the military.

"The SA Army was instructed to activate 10 000 troops for operation CHARIOT. The immediate activation of 5 x Battalion (Bn) Headquarters and 15 x Coys (which include the support and engineer capabilities) to mobilise in the province of KZN," the statement read.

As part of the operation, the military will build field shelters and water treatment plants, restore power and water supply systems in the affected settlements.

In addition, the authorities ordered another 45 military units to be ready to mobilize in the event more help is needed for disaster relief in the province.

The statement also notes that the South African air force will deploy two medium utility helicopters, two light utility helicopters and one aircraft to render support in the operation. In turn, the South African Military Health Service will send ambulances and organize medical support.

The floods were caused by torrential rains that began last Monday. Many roads and infrastructure facilities in the province were destroyed or submerged along with houses, cars, shipping containers and oil tankers. According to local media, over 500 schools were closed and about 100 school buildings were damaged in the region.

Related Topics

Army Water Oil Sunday Media Event Rains

Recent Stories

Over 270 People Die in Traffic Accidents in Thaila ..

Over 270 People Die in Traffic Accidents in Thailand During Festival Week - Repo ..

3 minutes ago
 Russian, Algerian Leaders Express Concern About Es ..

Russian, Algerian Leaders Express Concern About Escalation of Palestinian-Israel ..

3 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif , Qatari Amir discu ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif , Qatari Amir discuss bilateral ties

5 minutes ago
 WASA Rwp launches mobile application to facilitate ..

WASA Rwp launches mobile application to facilitate citizens

5 minutes ago
 Prime Minister , Qatari envoy discuss expansion of ..

Prime Minister , Qatari envoy discuss expansion of cooperation in diverse fields ..

5 minutes ago
 China expresses concern over escalating Palestine- ..

China expresses concern over escalating Palestine-Israel tension

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.