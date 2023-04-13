South Africa to Take Part in Moscow Forum on Countering Neo-Colonialism - Lawmaker

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

JOHANESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) The South African ruling party, the African National Congress (ANC), will participate in the International Supporters' Forum on Combating Modern Practices of Neo-Colonialism, scheduled for October in Moscow, Obed Bapela, an ANC lawmaker, told Sputnik.

In March, Russia's Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev proposed to convert the Supporters' Forum on Combating Modern Practices of Neo-Colonialism into a permanent international platform where participants could develop a joint strategy to counter neo-colonialism.

"We were invited by the United Russia Party as part of 13 parties from Latin America, Asia, and Africa under the concept of interparty forum which is going to be a loose forum of anti-neo-colonialism, anti-liberalism, and anti-imperialism to discuss the concept to create interparty forum in Moscow, Russia later this year in October," Bapela said.

The African political parties participating in the forum will later decide on who will represent them at the event, Bapela added.

Relations between Russia and African countries have been actively developing in recent years. In February, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov embarked on a tour of friendly African countries in preparation for the second Russia-Africa summit, scheduled for July 2023 in St. Petersburg.