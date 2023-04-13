Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

South Africa To Take Part In Moscow Forum On Countering Neo-Colonialism - Lawmaker

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2023 | 01:30 AM

South Africa to Take Part in Moscow Forum on Countering Neo-Colonialism - Lawmaker

JOHANESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) The South African ruling party, the African National Congress (ANC), will participate in the International Supporters' Forum on Combating Modern Practices of Neo-Colonialism, scheduled for October in Moscow, Obed Bapela, an ANC lawmaker, told Sputnik.

In March, Russia's Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev proposed to convert the Supporters' Forum on Combating Modern Practices of Neo-Colonialism into a permanent international platform where participants could develop a joint strategy to counter neo-colonialism.

"We were invited by the United Russia Party as part of 13 parties from Latin America, Asia, and Africa under the concept of interparty forum which is going to be a loose forum of anti-neo-colonialism, anti-liberalism, and anti-imperialism to discuss the concept to create interparty forum in Moscow, Russia later this year in October," Bapela said.

The African political parties participating in the forum will later decide on who will represent them at the event, Bapela added.

Relations between Russia and African countries have been actively developing in recent years. In February, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov embarked on a tour of friendly African countries in preparation for the second Russia-Africa summit, scheduled for July 2023 in St. Petersburg.

Related Topics

Africa Moscow Russia St. Petersburg February March July October Congress Event From Asia

Recent Stories

Presidents of UAE, Egypt review bilateral relation ..

Presidents of UAE, Egypt review bilateral relations, regional developments

37 minutes ago
 RAK Media Office, UAE Media Council promote cooper ..

RAK Media Office, UAE Media Council promote cooperation

52 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler accepts Ramadan greetings from Crown P ..

Ajman Ruler accepts Ramadan greetings from Crown Prince of Fujairah

2 hours ago
 Ex-CEO of Ukrainian Energy Giant May Have Corrupti ..

Ex-CEO of Ukrainian Energy Giant May Have Corruption Charges Dropped - Reports

2 hours ago
 Media Outlets Sue Over Access to Surveillance Tape ..

Media Outlets Sue Over Access to Surveillance Tapes US House Speaker Gave to Fox ..

2 hours ago
 Swiss Parliament Rejects Credit Guarantees Worth $ ..

Swiss Parliament Rejects Credit Guarantees Worth $120Bln for Takeover of Credit ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.