Open Menu

South Africa Trounce Ireland By 139 Runs In First ODI

Muhammad Irfan Published October 03, 2024 | 01:30 AM

South Africa trounce Ireland by 139 runs in first ODI

Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs hit half-centuries as South Africa trounced Ireland by 139 runs in the first of three one-day internationals on Wednesday.

Victory allowed the Proteas to avenge a shock T20 loss to the same opponents last weekend and also followed an ODI series defeat against Afghanistan last month.

Rickelton, opening the batting in just his third appearance in the format, hit 91 off 102 balls with seven fours and three sixes.

It was the 28-year-old's highest score in all international cricket but his hopes of a maiden century were dashed when he dragged a ball from Andy McBrine onto his stumps in the 35th over.

Middle-order batsman Stubbs, playing in only his fifth ODI, was equally unforgiving on Ireland's bowlers, making 79 off 86 balls with two fours and four sixes.

Both men helped rescue South Africa from a perilous 39-3, putting on 152 for the fourth wicket as the Proteas made 271-9 off their 50 overs.

"When Tristan came in we were in a spot of bother," admitted Rickelton.

"But we score quite quickly so we knew we could catch up."

Leg-spinner Gavin Hoey endured a nightmare debut with figures of 0-65 from his 10 overs.

Mark Adair, who took four wickets in Ireland's 10-run T20 win on Sunday, claimed another four-wicket haul on Wednesday.

In reply, Ireland struggled to make headway against fast bowlers Lizaad Williams and Lungi Ngidi with their first five wickets falling for just 61 runs.

Only three Irish batsmen got past 20 with Williams, playing in just his fifth ODI, finishing with a career-best 4-32 off his 10 overs.

Ireland were eventually bowled out for 132 in the 32nd over with veteran all-rounder George Dockrell top-scoring with a modest 21.

"It was a tough defeat tonight," said Ireland skipper Paul Stirling.

"I think it did a couple of things which I didn't expect. It did nip around. When you have a side three down, we need to take our chances."

The second and third games of the series take place at the same Abu Dhabi venue on Friday and Sunday.

Related Topics

Cricket Afghanistan Century T20 Abu Dhabi George Same Ireland South Africa Sunday National University All From

Recent Stories

HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power thef ..

HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power theft

2 hours ago
 Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Midd ..

Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Middle East worries

2 hours ago
 Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into gho ..

Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into ghost town

2 hours ago
 Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embass ..

Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embassy, vows to boost services to c ..

2 hours ago
 Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurrican ..

Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurricane Helene

2 hours ago
 Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to wi ..

Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to win China Open

2 hours ago
Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic ..

Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic' Hurricane Helene

2 hours ago
 Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as ..

Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as world battered

2 hours ago
 Hezbollah says fighting off Israeli incursions in ..

Hezbollah says fighting off Israeli incursions in south Lebanon

2 hours ago
 How is US dockers' strike affecting international ..

How is US dockers' strike affecting international trade?

2 hours ago
 Israel strike on Syria capital kills three: war mo ..

Israel strike on Syria capital kills three: war monitor

2 hours ago
 Why oil price yet to ignite on Middle East escalat ..

Why oil price yet to ignite on Middle East escalation?

2 hours ago

More Stories From World