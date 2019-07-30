UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Africa Unemployment Hits Record 29 Percent

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 07:22 PM

South Africa unemployment hits record 29 percent

Joblessness in South Africa has reached a record 29 percent, the statistics office said Tuesday, piling pressure on President Cyril Ramaphosa's administration after it won May elections vowing to halve unemployment

Pretoria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Joblessness in South Africa has reached a record 29 percent, the statistics office said Tuesday, piling pressure on President Cyril Ramaphosa's administration after it won May elections vowing to halve unemployment.

It marks the lowest level since the country's quarterly labour force survey was introduced 11 years ago and is just the latest blow to Africa's most developed economy, which has suffered through mass layoffs, rolling blackouts and contracting gross domestic product (GDP).

Related Topics

Africa South Africa May Labour

Recent Stories

Regional Drought Monitoring and Outlook System for ..

42 seconds ago

Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Abbasi Chaired Bog Meeti ..

14 minutes ago

Parliamentary cooperation to help achieve prosperi ..

43 seconds ago

National Assembly committee seeks details of ERRA ..

46 seconds ago

Mechanical Engineering project exhibition 2019 hel ..

49 seconds ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board inspects 2948 houses u ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.