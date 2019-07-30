South Africa unemployment hits record 29 percent

(@FahadShabbir)

Joblessness in South Africa has reached a record 29 percent, the statistics office said Tuesday, piling pressure on President Cyril Ramaphosa's administration after it won May elections vowing to halve unemployment

It marks the lowest level since the country's quarterly labour force survey was introduced 11 years ago and is just the latest blow to Africa's most developed economy, which has suffered through mass layoffs, rolling blackouts and contracting gross domestic product (GDP).