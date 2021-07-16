UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Africa Unrest Death Toll Climbs To 212: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 11:40 PM

South Africa unrest death toll climbs to 212: minister

Unrest in South Africa has claimed 212 lives, the government said on Friday, a sharp jump from the 117 deaths announced the previous day

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Unrest in South Africa has claimed 212 lives, the government said on Friday, a sharp jump from the 117 deaths announced the previous day.

Government minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni told a news conference most of the new fatalities had occurred in the southeastern province of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) province, the epicentre of the violence.

But, she said, the situation was "gradually and firmly returning to normality." Ntshavheni reported that 1,488 additional incidents were reported in KZN overnight, but did not give details.

The province also reported an additional 89 deaths over the past 24 hours.

More than 2,550 people have been arrested, Ntshavheni said.

There were no new incidents reported in Gauteng province which includes the financial capital Johannesburg, where 56 cases of violence or looting have been recorded since the start of the unrest a week ago.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is due to address the nation on Friday night, said earlier that the unrest had been "planned" and the government would hunt down those responsible.

Related Topics

Johannesburg South Africa From Government

Recent Stories

Lahore High Court adjourns local govt case till Ju ..

16 seconds ago

Belgium takes back six mothers, 10 children from S ..

17 seconds ago

S.Africa's security agencies were blind to risk of ..

19 seconds ago

PTI leader slams Sindh govt for taking superficial ..

32 minutes ago

Commissioner orders cleaning of 'Sem Nullahs'

32 minutes ago

APEC leaders agree to cooperate on global vaccine ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.