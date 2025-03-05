Open Menu

South Africa V New Zealand Champions Trophy Semi-final Scores

Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2025 | 11:00 PM

South Africa v New Zealand Champions Trophy semi-final scores

Lahore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Brief scores in the second semi-final of the Champions Trophy between South Africa and New Zealand in Lahore on Wednesday:

New Zealand 362-6 in 50 overs (R. Ravindra 108, K. Williamson 102; L.

Ngidi 3-72) v South Africa 312-9 in 50 overs (D. Miller 100 not out, R. van der Dussen 69, T. Bavuma 56; M. Santner 3-43, G. Phillips 2-27, M. Henry 2-43)

result: New Zealand beat South Africa by 50 runs

Toss: New Zealand

-- India play New Zealand in the final in Dubai on Sunday

