South Africa V New Zealand Champions Trophy Semi-final Scores
Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2025 | 11:00 PM
Lahore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Brief scores in the second semi-final of the Champions Trophy between South Africa and New Zealand in Lahore on Wednesday:
New Zealand 362-6 in 50 overs (R. Ravindra 108, K. Williamson 102; L.
Ngidi 3-72) v South Africa 312-9 in 50 overs (D. Miller 100 not out, R. van der Dussen 69, T. Bavuma 56; M. Santner 3-43, G. Phillips 2-27, M. Henry 2-43)
result: New Zealand beat South Africa by 50 runs
Toss: New Zealand
-- India play New Zealand in the final in Dubai on Sunday
