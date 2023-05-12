UrduPoint.com

South Africa Voices Protest Over US Ambassador's Allegations About Arms Supply To Russia

Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2023 | 09:10 PM

South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) will be voicing its protest over the remarks of US Ambassador Reuben Brigety, spokesperson Clayson Monyela said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) will be voicing its protest over the remarks of US Ambassador Reuben Brigety, spokesperson Clayson Monyela said on Friday.

On Thursday, Brigety, speaking to South African broadcaster News24, accused South Africa of supplying ammunition to Russia, despite its neutral stance on Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine, through the Russian ship Lady R that docked at the Simon's Town naval base in Cape Town in December last year.

"DIRCO will today demarche the USA Ambassador to South Africa following his remarks yesterday. We'll issue a detailed statement after the meeting," Monyela wrote on Twitter, adding that Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor will also discuss the matter with her US counterpart, Antony Blinken.

The National Conventional Arms Control Committee of the republic has no information concerning any arms supplies to Russia, related to the time period or situation in question, but if any irregularities occurred, those responsible will be held accountable, the spokesperson added.

South African and US delegations discussed the situation around the ship and reached an agreement that an investigation will be conducted, with US intelligence services invited to provide any evidence they have, the presidential office said on Thursday.

Local media reported that back in December, following the arrival of Lady R in South Africa, Defense Minister Thandi Modise said the ship had nothing to do with the conflict in Ukraine and docked in South Africa in order to collect material ordered before the outbreak of the pandemic. Russia has not commented on the matter.

