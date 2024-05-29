Open Menu

South Africa Votes With Long ANC Dominance In The Balance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 29, 2024 | 11:45 PM

South Africa votes with long ANC dominance in the balance

South African voters queued -- many of them for hours -- to cast their ballots on Wednesday in a landmark general election that has left the ruling ANC fighting to protect its three-decade-long exclusive grip on power

Soweto, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) South African voters queued -- many of them for hours -- to cast their ballots on Wednesday in a landmark general election that has left the ruling ANC fighting to protect its three-decade-long exclusive grip on power.

More than 27 million voters are registered for the most uncertain poll since the African National Congress (ANC) led the nation out of apartheid rule, but with voting delayed in many districts, some were forced to wait.

With opposition challenges from both the left and right, unemployment and crime at near record levels and a new generation growing up with no memory of the struggle against white-minority rule, the ruling party may lose its absolute majority and be forced to share power.

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) reported that voting was proceeding smoothly in most of the country despite long queues at busy centres, but that seven percent of stations opened late because of delays in delivering election materials.

After voting, President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is seeking re-election, said: "I have no doubt whatsoever in my heart of hearts that the people will once again invest confidence in the ANC to continue leading this country."

But John Steenhuisen, leader of the biggest opposition party the Democratic Alliance (DA), predicted no single party would win an outright majority, creating an opening for his party and an alliance of smaller outfits.

Related Topics

Election Alliance May Congress From Share Million Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen ..

Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen skills, energy in GB

1 minute ago
 New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes penin ..

New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula: weather office

1 minute ago
 Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new ..

Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new coach

1 minute ago
 Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ& ..

Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ&K Ombudsman institution

11 minutes ago
 DPM Dar underscores significance of collective eff ..

DPM Dar underscores significance of collective efforts in preserving shared anci ..

46 seconds ago
 Fire erupted in Kotli forest, burnt trees, animals

Fire erupted in Kotli forest, burnt trees, animals

47 seconds ago
Health ministers reach Kabirwala, review treatment ..

Health ministers reach Kabirwala, review treatment of measles affected children

49 seconds ago
 Stocks fall, dollar gains as rate cut outlook dims

Stocks fall, dollar gains as rate cut outlook dims

33 minutes ago
 Unidentified miscreants threw home-made bombs outs ..

Unidentified miscreants threw home-made bombs outside ASP City Office

51 seconds ago
 Gaza doctors struggling in face of ‘overwhelming ..

Gaza doctors struggling in face of ‘overwhelming disaster’ as vital medical ..

12 minutes ago
 Brazil recalls ambassador to Israel: diplomatic so ..

Brazil recalls ambassador to Israel: diplomatic source

12 minutes ago
 NKorea confirms trash sent to South, mocks Seoul f ..

NKorea confirms trash sent to South, mocks Seoul for 'fuss'

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World