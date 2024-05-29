South Africa Votes With Long ANC Dominance In The Balance
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 29, 2024 | 11:45 PM
South African voters queued -- many of them for hours -- to cast their ballots on Wednesday in a landmark general election that has left the ruling ANC fighting to protect its three-decade-long exclusive grip on power
Soweto, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) South African voters queued -- many of them for hours -- to cast their ballots on Wednesday in a landmark general election that has left the ruling ANC fighting to protect its three-decade-long exclusive grip on power.
More than 27 million voters are registered for the most uncertain poll since the African National Congress (ANC) led the nation out of apartheid rule, but with voting delayed in many districts, some were forced to wait.
With opposition challenges from both the left and right, unemployment and crime at near record levels and a new generation growing up with no memory of the struggle against white-minority rule, the ruling party may lose its absolute majority and be forced to share power.
The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) reported that voting was proceeding smoothly in most of the country despite long queues at busy centres, but that seven percent of stations opened late because of delays in delivering election materials.
After voting, President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is seeking re-election, said: "I have no doubt whatsoever in my heart of hearts that the people will once again invest confidence in the ANC to continue leading this country."
But John Steenhuisen, leader of the biggest opposition party the Democratic Alliance (DA), predicted no single party would win an outright majority, creating an opening for his party and an alliance of smaller outfits.
Recent Stories
Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen skills, energy in GB
New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula: weather office
Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new coach
Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ&K Ombudsman institution
DPM Dar underscores significance of collective efforts in preserving shared anci ..
Fire erupted in Kotli forest, burnt trees, animals
Health ministers reach Kabirwala, review treatment of measles affected children
Stocks fall, dollar gains as rate cut outlook dims
Unidentified miscreants threw home-made bombs outside ASP City Office
Gaza doctors struggling in face of ‘overwhelming disaster’ as vital medical ..
Brazil recalls ambassador to Israel: diplomatic source
NKorea confirms trash sent to South, mocks Seoul for 'fuss'
More Stories From World
-
Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen skills, energy in GB1 minute ago
-
New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula: weather office1 minute ago
-
Gaza doctors struggling in face of ‘overwhelming disaster’ as vital medical supplies run low: WH ..12 minutes ago
-
Brazil recalls ambassador to Israel: diplomatic source12 minutes ago
-
NKorea confirms trash sent to South, mocks Seoul for 'fuss'12 minutes ago
-
Ukraine says nine killed in series of Russian attacks33 minutes ago
-
Macron urges Abbas to 'reform' Palestinian Authority with 'prospect of recognition'34 minutes ago
-
Blinken vows support for Moldova against Russia 'bullying'37 seconds ago
-
Kretinsky tells Forbes last year about Britain, France, Germany important countries for his company40 seconds ago
-
Power demand peaks in heatwave-hit Delhi, but temperature readings may be 'error'14 seconds ago
-
New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula: weather office18 seconds ago
-
Lava spews again from volcanic eruption in Iceland6 seconds ago