South Africa Wants US To Review Unilateral Sanctions Affecting Unrelated Countries

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2023 | 09:10 AM

South Africa Wants US to Review Unilateral Sanctions Affecting Unrelated Countries

PRETORIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) South Africa has told the United States that it wants unilateral American sanctions to be reviewed due to their impact on unrelated countries, Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor told Sputnik.

"We always have a problem with unilateral sanctions and their impact on many countries that fall outside a particular conflict, so we have indicated to our friends in the United States that we really want them to relook at this imposition of unilateral sanctions, which is often not very helpful a strategy in resolving problems," she said in an interview.

The approach has not worked for Zimbabwe, Venezuela or Cuba, the diplomat argued. She said South Africa might adhere to sanctions where it feels that international or humanitarian law is infringed, "but where we feel that these are merely unilateral impositions and don't have the authority of the United Nations, we do not believe that South Africa is bound by them," she added.

