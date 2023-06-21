UrduPoint.com

South Africa Worried About Curbs On Black Sea Grain Traffic

Sumaira FH Published June 21, 2023 | 08:03 PM

Fikile Mbalula, the secretary-general of South Africa's governing African National Congress, said on Wednesday that his county was concerned about limits on grain traffic in the Black Sea

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) Fikile Mbalula, the secretary-general of South Africa's governing African National Congress, said on Wednesday that his county was concerned about limits on grain traffic in the Black Sea.

"As Africa, we are concerned that the Black Sea has been blockaded and through that Russia assisted Africa in facilitating grain and fertilizer," Mbalula told SABC news channel.

Russia and Ukraine reached a UN- and Turkey-brokered deal in July 2022 to facilitate the export of agricultural products from ports in the Black Sea after it was halted by the conflict in Ukraine.

The agreement was last extended in mid-May through July 17.

The grain export arrangement is part of a package deal that also requires the West to lift curbs on Russian food and fertilizer exports, reconnect the Russian Agricultural Bank to the SWIFT bank network and scrap limits on sales of agricultural equipment to Russia, among other measures. Moscow says this part of the deal has never been implemented.

