South African Airways Cancels Domestic, International Flights Due To Upcoming Strike

Muhammad Irfan 14 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 01:25 PM

South African Airways Cancels Domestic, International Flights Due to Upcoming Strike

South African Airways (SAA), the largest airline company in the country, has announced that it would be grounding many of its flights scheduled for Friday and Saturday in anticipation of a planned strike

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) South African Airways (SAA), the largest airline company in the country, has announced that it would be grounding many of its flights scheduled for Friday and Saturday in anticipation of a planned strike.

"South African Airways (SAA) has cancelled all domestic, regional and international flights [scheduled] for Friday 15 November and Saturday 16 November," the company wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

According to the flag carrier, the industrial action has been announced by the South African Cabin Crew Association and the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa.

"Only SAA operated flights will be affected. All flights operated on partner airlines, including SA Express, Mango, SA Airlink and all codeshare partners, will not be affected," SAA added.

According to the South African eNCA broadcaster, trade unions are worried about the flag carrier's plan to cut over 900 jobs as part of a restructuring program as well as its unwillingness to meet their demands concerning salary increases.

