South African Airways Extends Cancellations of Domestic, Regional Flights Due to Strike

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

South African Airways (SAA), the largest airline company in the country, has announced that it would be extending the cancellation of all domestic and regional flights due to an ongoing strike, according to the media release published on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) South African Airways (SAA), the largest airline company in the country, has announced that it would be extending the cancellation of all domestic and regional flights due to an ongoing strike, according to the media release published on Friday.

"South African Airways has extended the cancellation of all domestic and regional flights scheduled for Sunday, 17 November and Monday, 18 November 2019. This operational decision is aimed at minimising the impact of disruptions for the airline's customers," the carrier said.

On November 14, SAA canceled all domestic, regional and international flights scheduled for Friday and Saturday. These measures were introduced due to a strike organized by the South African Cabin Crew Association and the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa.

SAA also announced that international flights from the OR Tambo International Airport will resume operations on Sunday, November 17. Furthermore, flights from the airline's international stations, including London, Washington, New York, Frankfurt, Munich and Hong Kong, are expected resume on November 18.

According to the South African eNCA broadcaster, trade unions are worried about the airline's plan to cut over 900 jobs as part of a restructuring program, as well as its unwillingness to meet their demands concerning salary increases. SAA workers went on strike on Friday, with unions previously stating that the strike would go on indefinitely.