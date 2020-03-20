UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South African Airways Grounds International Flights Till May Over Virus

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 05:15 PM

South African Airways grounds international flights till May over virus

South Africa's flag carrier on Friday suspended all international and regional flights until the end of May following a travel ban aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :South Africa's flag carrier on Friday suspended all international and regional flights until the end of May following a travel ban aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus.

Last weekend President Cyril Ramaphosa closed the border to all foreign nationals from highly-affected countries as infections spiked.

South Africa has so far detected 202 cases of the novel virus, the second-highest number on the continent after Egypt.

"In support of efforts by government in dealing with this pandemic, and in the best interest of our crew, passengers and the public, we have decided to suspend all international and regional flights until 31 May 2020," South African Airways CEO Zuks Ramasia said in a statement.

The debt-ridden airline had already cancelled 162 flights this week in response to low demand for air travel.

Domestic services between Johannesburg and Cape Town will continue to operate.

Airlines around the world are being forced to cancel services as countries have clamped down on borders in a bid to control the virus, which has killedat least 10,000 and infected more than 240,000 people since December.

Australia's leading carrier Qantas and German airline group Lufthansa were the latest to slash their long-haul capacity this week as demand has shrivelled.

The global aviation association estimated that up to $200 billion is needed to rescue the world's airlines.

Related Topics

Africa World Egypt German Johannesburg Cape Town May December Border 2020 All From Government Best Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

CM Punjab, Usman Buzdar alerts cabinet members to ..

4 minutes ago

Top Diplomats of Germany, Ukraine to Discuss COVID ..

4 minutes ago

Global COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 10,000, Drive ..

1 minute ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) shuts down CB ca ..

1 minute ago

Rupee loses 10 paisa against dollar in interbank

12 minutes ago

Citizens are being repeatedly encouraged to wash h ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.