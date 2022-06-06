UrduPoint.com

South African Ambassador Calls For Reform Of 'Politicized' UN Security Council

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2022 | 02:00 PM

South African Ambassador Calls for Reform of 'Politicized' UN Security Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2022) The United Nations Security Council is "highly politicized" and should be restructured to give more regions representation, South African Ambassador to Russia Mzuvukile Jeff Maqetuka told Sputnik.

"The reform of the UN, it is an interesting thing. We, as South Africa, have been champion since the 1980's reform of the UN, the restructuring of the Security Council. South Africa is opposed to the veto power that has been given to only five countries in the world, we are opposed to that veto power. We believe that the multilateral structures of the UN must not be politicized, but if you look at how the security council is functioning, (it is) highly, highly politicized," Maqetuka said.

He added that the security council is mostly governed by the Europeans, being in the majority there, saying that other continents should also be given an opportunity "to play a role."

The ambassador also said that in 1949, when the Security Council was established, the issue of politicization could be justified, but as of today, the institution should also include representatives from Latin America, the middle East, and Africa.

The UN Security Council has five permanent members with a veto power ” China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States ” and 10 non-permanent members elected for two-year terms by the General Assembly.

Related Topics

Assembly Africa World United Nations Russia China France United Kingdom South Africa United States Middle East From

Recent Stories

Blue World City Introduces Blue Town Smart City Bl ..

Blue World City Introduces Blue Town Smart City Block with easy access from cana ..

3 minutes ago
 Armeena Khan opens up about no-confidence-motion a ..

Armeena Khan opens up about no-confidence-motion against PM Johnson

7 minutes ago
 Police present Dua Zahra before SHC today

Police present Dua Zahra before SHC today

41 minutes ago
 Rupee again touches 199.75 against the US dollar

Rupee again touches 199.75 against the US dollar

58 minutes ago
 Imran Khan urged OIC to take action against Modi g ..

Imran Khan urged OIC to take action against Modi govt

2 hours ago
 Pakistan's iconic truck art unveiled in Ottawa

Pakistan's iconic truck art unveiled in Ottawa

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.