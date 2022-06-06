South African Ambassador Calls for Reform of 'Politicized' UN Security Council

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2022) The United Nations Security Council is "highly politicized" and should be restructured to give more regions representation, South African Ambassador to Russia Mzuvukile Jeff Maqetuka told Sputnik.

"The reform of the UN, it is an interesting thing. We, as South Africa, have been champion since the 1980's reform of the UN, the restructuring of the Security Council. South Africa is opposed to the veto power that has been given to only five countries in the world, we are opposed to that veto power. We believe that the multilateral structures of the UN must not be politicized, but if you look at how the security council is functioning, (it is) highly, highly politicized," Maqetuka said.

He added that the security council is mostly governed by the Europeans, being in the majority there, saying that other continents should also be given an opportunity "to play a role."

The ambassador also said that in 1949, when the Security Council was established, the issue of politicization could be justified, but as of today, the institution should also include representatives from Latin America, the middle East, and Africa.

The UN Security Council has five permanent members with a veto power ” China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States ” and 10 non-permanent members elected for two-year terms by the General Assembly.