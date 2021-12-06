UrduPoint.com

South African Ambassador Calls Omicron-Related Travel Bans Discriminatory

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 02:02 PM

South African Ambassador Calls Omicron-Related Travel Bans Discriminatory

South African Ambassador to Australia Marthinus van Schalkwyk has slammed the travel bans on South Africa as discriminatory adding that if the Omicron variant was identified in Europe, restrictions would have not been imposed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) South African Ambassador to Australia Marthinus van Schalkwyk has slammed the travel bans on South Africa as discriminatory adding that if the Omicron variant was identified in Europe, restrictions would have not been imposed.

"We believe it is discrimination, because the only difference is these countries are on the African continent (and) the others are not," Schalkwyk told ABC news.

On November 27, Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt said that the country will suspend air travel from nine southern African countries which include Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa and Zimbabwe for two weeks amid the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Van Schalkwyk added that if the variant were to be discovered in a European country, Australia would not have imposed the travel ban.

The ambassador noted that the situation should be analyzed in terms of total positive COVID-19 cases rather than only on those linked to the Omicorn variant and brought forth examples of other countries such as the United Kingdom which has been experiencing more COVID-19 cases than South Africa, however a travel ban on them was not imposed.

"The figures are not even comparable, in terms of deaths and in terms of total numbers," Schalkwyk added.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa told reporters on Sunday that the country's hospital admissions are not on the rise, despite a jump in active COVID-19 cases triggered by the Omicron strain.

Omicron was marked as a variant of concern due to its high infection rates by the World Health Organization (WHO) prompting countries worldwide to enforce new travel restrictions. Since its discovery the variant has been detected in 38 countries, WHO said on Friday.

Related Topics

World Australia Europe Van United Kingdom Botswana South Africa Zimbabwe Seychelles Lesotho Malawi Mozambique Namibia November Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia Confirms 32,136 New COVID-19 Cases Over Pas ..

Russia Confirms 32,136 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

4 minutes ago
 Lukashenko to Address Nation, Parliament in Januar ..

Lukashenko to Address Nation, Parliament in January - Reports

10 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 88908 cusecs water

IRSA releases 88908 cusecs water

10 minutes ago
 Saint-Gobain group expands hold in construction ch ..

Saint-Gobain group expands hold in construction chemicals

10 minutes ago
 European equities climb at open 6th Dec, 2021

European equities climb at open 6th Dec, 2021

10 minutes ago
 Open court held in sukkur

Open court held in sukkur

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.