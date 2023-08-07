Open Menu

South African, Chinese Presidents To Meet On August 22 - Ramaphosa's Administration

Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2023 | 02:50 PM

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2023) South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will hold a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on August 22 as the latter will pay a state visit to the African country, Ramaphosa's administration said on Monday.

"President Cyril Ramaphosa will host His Excellency President Xi Jinping of the Peoples Republic of China on a State Visit on Tuesday, 22 August 2023, at the Union Buildings in Pretoria," the presidential administration said in a statement.

