South African Constitutional Court To Reconsider Former President's Conviction - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 8 seconds ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 06:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2021) South Africa's Constitutional Court agreed to review former President Jacob Zuma's 15 month sentence at a new hearing later this month, Jeune Afrique reported.

"The hearing has been set for July 12," the Court said on Saturday, as quoted by the news outlet.

On June 29, Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in prison for contempt of court after the former president repeatedly refused to appear at a corruption inquiry.

On Friday, Zuma filed an appeal where he asked the court to annul its decision calling the sentence he received "cruel and degrading.

"

Initially, Zuma was given time until the end of Sunday to hand himself in, after which police would have been forced to arrest him, however, after he had submitted his appeal, the court agreed to hear him out.

Hundreds arrived at the outskirts of Zuma's estate in Nkandla to show their support for the former president ahead of his briefing on Sunday evening.

Zuma served as the President of South Africa from 2009 to 2018.

More Stories From World

