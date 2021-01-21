UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South African Coronavirus Strain Poses Significant Reinfection Risk - Study

Muhammad Irfan 45 seconds ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 06:00 PM

South African Coronavirus Strain Poses Significant Reinfection Risk - Study

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) A preliminary study has found that the South African variant of the coronavirus entails high reinfection risks due to the resistance of its genetic code to the immune response built up from prior infection and, potentially, vaccines, the Medical Xpress news portal reported.

As mentioned in the report, the original coronavirus strain that causes COVID-19 has mutated over time, and several new variants were detected in recent weeks in such countries as Brazil, South Africa and the United Kingdom. The study from the report looked into the South African variant, in particular, and found that it was resistant to antibodies built in the plasma of recovered patients.

"Here we show that the 501Y.V2 lineage, which contains nine spike mutations and rapidly emerged in South Africa during the second half of 2020, is largely resistant to neutralising antibodies elicited by infection with previously circulating lineages. This suggests that, despite the many people who have already been infected with SARS-CoV-2 globally and are presumed to have accumulated some level of immunity, new variants such as 501Y.

V2 pose a significant re-infection risk," the authors were quoted as saying.

According to researchers, their findings can have added value for vaccine developers who build their product on the immune response to the virus's spike protein, as well as for the use of convalescent plasma as a treatment for COVID-19.

The medical news portal noted that the study had not yet been peer reviewed and required more research on the effectiveness of other parts of the immune response other than plasma.

The report cited two other preliminary research papers published on Wednesday as saying that the antibodies from previously-infected patients were largely effective against the UK variant and that the vaccine developed by US-German duo Pfizer/BioNTech was effective against that variant.

Earlier this month, a Pfizer-funded study claimed that their vaccine was effective against the UK and South African variants.

Related Topics

Immunity Brazil United Kingdom South Africa 2020 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Punjab, KP representatives brief ECP Chief

17 minutes ago

Federal govt announces increase of Rs 1.95 per uni ..

34 minutes ago

Emirates becomes one of the first airlines in the ..

35 minutes ago

Meeting of the Presidents of Turkmenistan and Azer ..

37 minutes ago

Visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Re ..

41 minutes ago

84,919 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.