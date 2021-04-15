UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South African Coronavirus Strain Spreading In Estonia - Senior Health Official

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 05:50 AM

South African Coronavirus Strain Spreading in Estonia - Senior Health Official

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) The coronavirus situation in Estonia has begun to improve, but experts are concerned about the spread of the South African COVID-19 strain in the country, Deputy Director General of the Health board Mari-Anne Harma said.

"As of today, 90 percent of infections in Estonia are caused by the so-called UK virus strain, but the share of the South African strain is gradually increasing. In cooperation with the University of Tartu, we have detected 37 cases of infection with this strain," Harma said at a news conference in Tallinn.

"Eleven of them, so to speak, are local, that is, not imported from abroad. Eight of them are interconnected, that is, one person brought the virus from abroad, and then it has already passed to people in close contact with him," she said.

According to the Health Board, the number of registered cases of coronavirus infection in Estonia has reached 115,629, with 1,057 deaths since the pandemic start.

Related Topics

Tartu Tallinn Estonia United Kingdom From Share Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President exchange R ..

5 hours ago

Public Prosecution warns against illegal fundraisi ..

6 hours ago

Dr Firdous visits Ramadan Sahulat bazaar

5 hours ago

FIA nets six MEPCO staffers for stealing transform ..

5 hours ago

Syria rejects OPCW report it used chemical weapons ..

5 hours ago

Bordeaux-Begles' trip to Agen postponed after Covi ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.