South African Coronavirus Variant Detected In Russia - Consumer Rights Watchdog

South African Coronavirus Variant Detected in Russia - Consumer Rights Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) The South African coronavirus strain has been detected in Russia, but no cases of the Brazilian variant have been confirmed in the country so far, the Russian consumer rights watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, informs.

"We have detected 28 isolates belonging to the UK variant, two belonging to the South African variant; no isolates belonging to the Brazilian variant were identified. In 16 cases, other mutations were identified," Rospotrebnadzor said.

