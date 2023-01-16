UrduPoint.com

South African Court Gives President Interdict Suspending Prosecution By Zuma - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2023 | 11:17 PM

South Africa's Supreme Court on Monday upheld a lawsuit filed by President Cyril Ramaphosa to stop further steps in the private prosecution brought against him by his predecessor, Jacob Zuma, local media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2023) South Africa's Supreme Court on Monday upheld a lawsuit filed by President Cyril Ramaphosa to stop further steps in the private prosecution brought against him by his predecessor, Jacob Zuma, local media reported.

Ramaphosa has received approval for an interim interdict on the prosecution brought by Zuma, South Africa's broadcaster SABC news reported.

In December 2021, Zuma sued Ramaphosa, accusing him of complicity in violating provisions of the National Prosecutor's Office Act. The allegation was linked to Zuma's private accusations against prosecutor Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan, media said. The ex-president accused them of leaking his medical records.

Ramaphosa filed a lawsuit in the country's Supreme Court to prevent Zuma from taking further steps in the prosecution against him. He also asked to be exempted from appearing in court on January 19.

Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in jail for failing to show up at an inquiry into corruption during his time in office. The ex-president began serving his prison sentence in the summer of 2021. In September of that year, the South African government's department of correctional services reported that Zuma had been granted medical parole following a doctor's report, without providing any details about the nature of his illness.

