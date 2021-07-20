MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) The Pietermaritzburg high court in South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday adjourned the corruption trial of former President Jacob Zuma until August 10, judge Piet Koen said on Tuesday.

"The trial is adjourned to Aug. 10 to 13, 2021 for the adjudication of the issues raised in the special plea," Koen was quoted as saying by South African newspaper Times Live.

However, all proceedings related to the Zuma trial will continue to be held in virtual format, in line with a July 15 court directive, the judge said.

Zuma's legal team had requested a 2-3 week postponement of the trial and insisted that a virtual hearing of his plea would breach his rights, according to the report.

The former president is being tried on corruption charges. On June 29, he was sentenced to 15 months in jail after repeatedly failing to appear in court. He initially refused to comply with the ruling but later decided to abide by the incarceration order, which prompted mass violent protests in the provinces of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.