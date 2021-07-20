UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South African Court Postpones Jacob Zuma's Trial To August 10

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 06:30 PM

South African Court Postpones Jacob Zuma's Trial to August 10

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) The Pietermaritzburg high court in South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday adjourned the corruption trial of former President Jacob Zuma until August 10, judge Piet Koen said on Tuesday.

"The trial is adjourned to Aug. 10 to 13, 2021 for the adjudication of the issues raised in the special plea," Koen was quoted as saying by South African newspaper Times Live.

However, all proceedings related to the Zuma trial will continue to be held in virtual format, in line with a July 15 court directive, the judge said.

Zuma's legal team had requested a 2-3 week postponement of the trial and insisted that a virtual hearing of his plea would breach his rights, according to the report.

The former president is being tried on corruption charges. On June 29, he was sentenced to 15 months in jail after repeatedly failing to appear in court. He initially refused to comply with the ruling but later decided to abide by the incarceration order, which prompted mass violent protests in the provinces of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Related Topics

Hearing Corruption Jail Pietermaritzburg South Africa June July August All Court

Recent Stories

69,695 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,541 new COVID-19 cases, 1,502 reco ..

2 hours ago

Five criminals nabbed during general hold up in mu ..

2 hours ago

NCOC declares compliance to guidelines for Eid-ul- ..

2 hours ago

Rivers flows and reservoirs report

2 hours ago

Two People Detained in Mali For Planning Attack on ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.