UrduPoint.com

South African Defense Department Welcomes Probe Into Alleged Arms Deliveries To Russia

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2023 | 11:20 PM

South African Defense Department Welcomes Probe Into Alleged Arms Deliveries to Russia

The South African Department of Defense on Friday welcomed the presidency's decision to investigate claims that a Russian ship picked up weapons during a port call in Cape Town in December 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) The South African Department of Defense on Friday welcomed the presidency's decision to investigate claims that a Russian ship picked up weapons during a port call in Cape Town in December 2022.

"The Department of Defense and its entities notes and welcomes the decision by the Presidency to institute an enquiry into the docking of the Russian ship, Lady R in Simon's Town in December 2022," the statement read.

The South African Department of International Relations summoned US Ambassador Reuben Brigety on Friday after he publicly accused the country of supplying weapons to Russia for use in the Ukraine conflict.

The South African presidency announced an independent inquiry into the matter but said there was no evidence to support the claim.

The defense department said it saw the independent inquiry as "an opportunity to ventilate its side of the story with concrete evidence, and deal with allegations surrounding the purpose of such a visit in front of a competent officer of the law instead of hearsay or speculation."

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Visit Cape Town December

Recent Stories

PTA starts restoring internet in Pakistan

PTA starts restoring internet in Pakistan

19 minutes ago
 Russia, ASEAN to Ratify New Energy Road Map - Offi ..

Russia, ASEAN to Ratify New Energy Road Map - Official

8 minutes ago
 International Weightlifting Federation Allows Russ ..

International Weightlifting Federation Allows Russians to Complete as Neutral At ..

8 minutes ago
 Russia Uses All Tools to Punish Those Responsible ..

Russia Uses All Tools to Punish Those Responsible for Nord Streams Explosions - ..

4 minutes ago
 Rescue operation underway to ascertain miners even ..

Rescue operation underway to ascertain miners even after eight days

4 minutes ago
 Imran being 'supported by judiciary irrespective o ..

Imran being 'supported by judiciary irrespective of his corruption': Nawaz

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.