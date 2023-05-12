South African Defense Department Welcomes Probe Into Alleged Arms Deliveries to Russia

The South African Department of Defense on Friday welcomed the presidency's decision to investigate claims that a Russian ship picked up weapons during a port call in Cape Town in December 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) The South African Department of Defense on Friday welcomed the presidency's decision to investigate claims that a Russian ship picked up weapons during a port call in Cape Town in December 2022.

"The Department of Defense and its entities notes and welcomes the decision by the Presidency to institute an enquiry into the docking of the Russian ship, Lady R in Simon's Town in December 2022," the statement read.

The South African Department of International Relations summoned US Ambassador Reuben Brigety on Friday after he publicly accused the country of supplying weapons to Russia for use in the Ukraine conflict.

The South African presidency announced an independent inquiry into the matter but said there was no evidence to support the claim.

The defense department said it saw the independent inquiry as "an opportunity to ventilate its side of the story with concrete evidence, and deal with allegations surrounding the purpose of such a visit in front of a competent officer of the law instead of hearsay or speculation."