South African Economy Cannot Afford COVID Lockdown Any Longer - Gateway Health Institute

The South African economy is currently under the risk of collapse, as many people lost their income and some are facing hunger amid the coronavirus-related lockdown, while the balance between efforts to curb the pandemic and sustain the economy to avoid riots by people struggling to feed their families is yet to be reached, Dr. Coenie Louw, the founder of the Gateway Health Institute, a leading charity organization in South Africa focusing on health, nutrition and human rights issues, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) The South African economy is currently under the risk of collapse, as many people lost their income and some are facing hunger amid the coronavirus-related lockdown, while the balance between efforts to curb the pandemic and sustain the economy to avoid riots by people struggling to feed their families is yet to be reached, Dr. Coenie Louw, the founder of the Gateway Health Institute, a leading charity organization in South Africa focusing on health, nutrition and human rights issues, told Sputnik.

As the forecasts for the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa were grim, experts say that so far the continent has not been hit by the disease as badly as expected. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), a total of 24,713 cases of the disease have been confirmed since the start of the outbreak, resulting in more than 1,500 deaths, while the UN Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) report, published on April 17, warned about the possibility to see some 3 million victims of the pandemic in Africa this year.

South Africa, with 5,350 confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 100 coronavirus-related fatalities, is currently an epicenter of the pandemic on the African continent. Nonetheless, the country is set to ease coronavirus response measures starting May 1 by allowing agricultural, financial, telecoms, mining and manufacturing industries to fully or partially reopen. At the same time, restrictions on bars, restaurants, cultural, sporting and religious events would still be in place.

According to the International Monetary Fund's World Economic Outlook released on April 14, the South African Economy is expected to contract by 5.8 percent in 2020 amid the pandemic. The UNECA stated that among the most affected sectors in the South African economy are not only the tourism sector and cargo flows but also trading, especially informal one, "with South Africa being a major source of goods purchased by the traders."

EASING LOCKDOWN TO SAVE ECONOMY

Louw stated that a huge number of people in South Africa were currently in need of basic items with the number of unemployed people reaching 13 million. All these families are facing acute insecurity in terms of food and basic income, while "the government cannot supply enough."

According to Louw, the situation for the low-income population is especially difficult, as the lockdown, which is the only way to contain the spread of the COVID-19, is actually needed.

"Our economy is too bad to have lockdown for much longer. People are hungry, they are not earning an income. It is a pretty terrible situation on the ground, and while the complete lockdown was needed, it's time to make sure the economy does not collapse at all ... So it is a fine balance making sure we flatten the curve and trying to revive our economy so people can start earning money again," Louw said, adding that the Gateway Health Institute started distributing food parcels as the government was failing to provide all those who need it with the necessary assistance.

Louw added that the economic losses due to the halted activities were huge, as the tobacco industry alone was generating nearly $5 million per day before the lockdown.

"All the freelancers, all the artists, all the shops that are selling non-essentials are not earning anything. On the sale of cigarettes the economy is losing almost 87 million rands a day [$4.8mln]. And this tax money, or sin tax as we call it, is also much needed for the economy to help us battle the virus and economy to recover.

We need money," he said.

Protests have been taking place across different African countries, as people demand assistance from their respective authorities - for many people, coronavirus lockdown rules mean not being able to feed their loved ones.

"Especially in the Cape Town area a lot of shops have been looted, a lot of social unrest is happening with barricading streets, burning obstacles, attempted looting of big malls. People are desperate, if you are hungry, you are angry. The thing is that this unrest is happening in the areas where there are outbreaks already. The more people are ignoring the regulations, breaking them and protesting the more the virus will spread. It's risky," Louw said.

He added that South Africa is expected to reach a peak in the number of infected people only in September, and is still not fully prepared for it.

"We are expecting our peak only in September... They are really trying to produce and procure ventilators and PPE [personal protection equipment]. We do not have enough medicine going around. If we can delay until September hopefully at least we will be prepared for the peak," he said.

According to Louw, although the current COVID-19 figures in South Africa are not devastating, the testing figures are far from Western countries, especially the United States, that could mean that the number of infections is much higher.

"It is not hit as bad, but it is coming ... If you look at the testing figures in Africa - and I think we all agreed now that the best way to combat this virus is by extreme levels of testing in the communities - Nigeria, for example, has only been doing 39 tests per million population, which means it is not testing enough, and their population is very big ... South Africa has been doing 2,421 per million. But if you compare it to the USA they have been doing more than 13,000 tests per million," Louw said.

According to Louw, at least 35,000 tests per day should be conducted in South Africa in order to really combat the spread of the coronavirus.

"Africa is still very badly prepared... I hope there will be a concerted effort in Africa to collaborate in fighting this and help each other ... But if South Africa is struggling at the moment we can not really help outside of our country ... We are going to see millions of deaths, it is a fact. The only thing is we are delaying it. But it is better to spread it, because, according to most scientists, it will stay in place for at least one year. Nothing will return to normal until some time in 2021 ... It depends [returning to normal life] on whether there is a third or a fourth wave of the virus, which might very well be," the doctor said.

He also regretted that the G20 decided to only temporarily freeze payments on debts for African nations.

"I am happy that they put a moratorium on the payment of the debts. But to be honest, I think for some of the countries maybe their debt could be scrapped, because the economic impact of this will last for a very long time. If you look at the USA, the unemployment figures are showing depression, and not only recession. And that depression and economic impact will be global," Dr. Louw said.

He added that G20 should instead fully scrap the debts of the most vulnerable countries in Africa in order to avoid famines that could kill more people than the coronavirus.