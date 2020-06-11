UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South African Electoral Law Declared Unconstitutional

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 05:20 PM

South African electoral law declared unconstitutional

South Africa's top court on Thursday declared as unconstitutional a section of the electoral law which bars candidates from running for parliamentary seats without political party affiliation

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :South Africa's top court on Thursday declared as unconstitutional a section of the electoral law which bars candidates from running for parliamentary seats without political party affiliation.

The landmark ruling -- which will see voters in post-apartheid South Africa for the first time directly electing lawmakers -- came in response to a case brought by various civil society organisations.

"It is declared that the Electoral Act... is unconstitutional to the extent that it requires that adult citizens will be elected to the National Assembly and provincial legislature only through their membership of political parties," said Judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga.

"Requiring citizens to exercise the right to contest elections and hold office only through political parties subverts (the constitution)," said the judge.

"The deficiency in the Electoral Act to the extent that it fails to enable adult South Africans to stand as individuals is inconsistent with the constitution," he said.

Currently voters cast ballots for political parties.

Using a proportional representation system, the number of votes cast for each party will determine the number of seats it gets in parliament.

Each party will then distribute the seats to a list of pre-selected members.

The ruling African National Congress (ANC), in power since the end of apartheid in 1994, won last year's legislative elections with 57.5 percent of the ballots cast.

The centre right Democratic Alliance came second after it garnered 20.7 percent and the radical leftist Economic Freedom Fighters took the third largest number of seats after it won 10.7 percent of the votes.

Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane tweeted that the "judgement is going to change the game. It is going to give more power to the people, more flexibility to those who want to serve without the drama of some of these old organizations. This is freedom".

Related Topics

Africa National Assembly Parliament Civil Society Alliance South Africa Congress From Top Court

Recent Stories

BJP-RSS regime plans to turn IOJK into a Hindu Ras ..

21 seconds ago

Two soldiers embrace martyrdom in Miran Shah

2 minutes ago

Rewinding the glorious playing days of Misbah and ..

6 minutes ago

PITB-CoCare to Launch Contact Tracing app to Limit ..

10 minutes ago

Dubai Police and Dubai Sports Council hold worksho ..

12 minutes ago

Academic freedom under grave threat

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.