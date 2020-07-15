South African Energy Minister, His Wife Test Positive for COVID-19 - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) South African Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe and his wife have tested positive for the coronavirus, the office of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday in a press release.

"The Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Mr Gwede Mantashe (MP) and his wife, Mrs Nolwandle Mantashe have tested positive for Covid-19. The Minister received his results earlier today, 14 July 2020," the press release read.

The couple has self-isolated, and the minister is going to continue working from home, according to the press release.

The minister was tested for the third time since the COVID-19 outbreak started in the country.

The number of COVID-19 cases has been on the sharp rise recently in South Africa, as the country is registering over 10,000 cases per day on average over the past week.

On Wednesday, South Africa, the worst-hit country on the continent, reported more than 10,400 cases and 174 new deaths, taking the overall tally of cases and deaths to 298,292 and 4,346, respectively. At the same time, almost half of all those infected have already recovered.