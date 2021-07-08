UrduPoint.com
South African Ex-President Begins Sentence For Contempt Of Court - Police Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) Former President of the Republic of South Africa Jacob Zuma was placed in police custody to begin his sentence for contempt of court, Police Ministry Spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said on Thursday.

Zuma initially refused to be jailed but eventually handed himself in to the police, after they warned they would arrest him by midnight.

"The Police Ministry can confirm that former President of South Africa, Mr Jacob Zuma was placed in @SAPoliceService custody as in compliance with the @ConCourtSA [Constitutional Court] judgement," Themba wrote on Twitter.

The 79-years old Zuma was sentenced in June to 15 months for contempt of court, as he failed to appear in court in this past February and give evidence regarding his alleged corruption activities during his presidency.

Zuma served as a president from 2009 till 2018 and was forced out of office amid public allegations of corruption. In 2018, the former president was charged with money laundry, corruption, fraud, but he denied all the accusations.

