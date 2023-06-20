South African Foreign Minister Calls Talks With Putin, Zelenskyy Open, Honest

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) South Africa's Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor said on Tuesday that the peace negotiations between African leaders and the presidents of Russia and Ukraine, Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, were open and honest.

"We had very open discussions, sometimes very robust, and it was good. Both leaders were frank with our own delegation. But we were, through our presidents, equally open and frank," Pandor told reporters.

Pandor noted that it was too early to talk about the success of the African leaders' mission until Moscow and Kiev started peace talks.

At the same time, she added that Russia and Ukraine's openness and intent to continue interaction with the African mission could be called a success.

Last week, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Senegalese President Macky Sall, Comoros President Othman Ghazali, Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly as well as Ugandan and Congolese representatives visited Ukraine and Russia to discuss the African peace initiative on Ukraine.