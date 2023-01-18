PRETORIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) South Africa has warned the United States that the bill seeking to counter Russia's "malign activities" in Africa needs to be trashed because it violates international law, Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor told Sputnik.

"I believe the bill should really be killed because I think it's totally unwarranted. I think it is an intrusion that goes against international law, and we have made this clear to our colleagues in the United States," the minister said in an interview.

"We even met with the drafter of the initial legislation and indicated the offense which we view this particular proposed piece of legislation.

We will continue to advocate for that bill to be torn up and not to proceed to any formal stage," the minister added.

The draft legislation was introduced in Congress in April by Rep. Gregory Meeks. It passed the House in May and is awaiting the Senate's vote. If enacted, the bill will direct the Secretary of State to come up with a strategy for countering Russian influence in Africa and holding African governments accountable for aiding Russia's "proxies" through sanctions and other restrictions.