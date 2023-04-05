South African Government Terminates National State of Disaster Declared Over Energy Crisis

The South African government on Wednesday announced the termination of the national state of disaster declared in February over the electricity crisis in the country to mitigate its impact on the economy and vulnerable sectors, including healthcare

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) The South African government on Wednesday announced the termination of the national state of disaster declared in February over the electricity crisis in the country to mitigate its impact on the economy and vulnerable sectors, including healthcare.

"Government has terminated, with immediate effect, the National State of Disaster declared by the Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs on 9 February 2023," the statement read.

The government added that it would continue to engage and coordinate its efforts to reduce and eradicate load shedding using legislation and contingency measures, including those aimed at protecting critical infrastructure, facilitating energy generation and protecting consumers.

On February 9, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa declared "a national state of disaster" to overcome the electricity crisis. Since November, the country has been facing daily power outages at peak times, which hinder the economic growth of the country and interfere with every part of people's daily lives.