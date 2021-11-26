MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) The South African authorities on Friday urged people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as a new variant of the coronavirus had been detected in the country and feared to be the most dangerous yet identified.

"Government urges South Africans to remain vigilant against COVID-19 and play their part in protecting themselves and the broader community by having themselves vaccinated, while scientists investigate a newly identified coronavirus variant, B.1.1.529," the South African Presidency said.

On Thursday, the Daily Mail reported that UK scientists have distinguished a new virus strain, originating in Botswana, which contains more mutations in the spike protein ” 32 ” than all previous variants, meaning that it could hamper the body's immune response and spread more easily.

Later that day, the South African National Institute for Communicable Diseases confirmed that the new variant had been detected in 22 infected patients. On Friday, Israel and China's Hong Kong also reported detecting the new variant.

Maria Van Kerkhove, COVID-19 technical lead and the head of the emerging diseases and zoonoses unit of the World Health Organization (WHO), said the new coronavirus variant is currently being studied, along with the possible effect of its mutations on COVID-19 vaccines.

The WHO is convening an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss how to contain the rapid spread of the new COVID-19 variant.