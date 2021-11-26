UrduPoint.com

South African Gov't Urges Citizens To Get Vaccinated Amid Spread Of New COVID-19 Variant

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 08:00 PM

South African Gov't Urges Citizens to Get Vaccinated Amid Spread of New COVID-19 Variant

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) The South African authorities on Friday urged people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as a new variant of the coronavirus had been detected in the country and feared to be the most dangerous yet identified.

"Government urges South Africans to remain vigilant against COVID-19 and play their part in protecting themselves and the broader community by having themselves vaccinated, while scientists investigate a newly identified coronavirus variant, B.1.1.529," the South African Presidency said.

On Thursday, the Daily Mail reported that UK scientists have distinguished a new virus strain, originating in Botswana, which contains more mutations in the spike protein ” 32 ” than all previous variants, meaning that it could hamper the body's immune response and spread more easily.

Later that day, the South African National Institute for Communicable Diseases confirmed that the new variant had been detected in 22 infected patients. On Friday, Israel and China's Hong Kong also reported detecting the new variant.

Maria Van Kerkhove, COVID-19 technical lead and the head of the emerging diseases and zoonoses unit of the World Health Organization (WHO), said the new coronavirus variant is currently being studied, along with the possible effect of its mutations on COVID-19 vaccines.

The WHO is convening an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss how to contain the rapid spread of the new COVID-19 variant.

Related Topics

World Israel China Hong Kong Van Lead United Kingdom Botswana All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed attends 50-couple group wedding i ..

Hamdan bin Zayed attends 50-couple group wedding in Al Dhafra

12 minutes ago
 Masdar signs agreement to develop Armeniaâ€™s larg ..

Masdar signs agreement to develop Armeniaâ€™s largest solar power plant

42 minutes ago
 FNC Parliamentary Division takes part in coordinat ..

FNC Parliamentary Division takes part in coordination meeting of Arab Group in M ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Book Authority hosts Awad Al Darmaki

Sharjah Book Authority hosts Awad Al Darmaki

2 hours ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai distinguished opportunity to devel ..

Expo 2020 Dubai distinguished opportunity to develop economic, trade ties betwee ..

2 hours ago
 Delegation of German city of Essen briefed on Duba ..

Delegation of German city of Essen briefed on Dubaiâ€™s latest achievements in r ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.