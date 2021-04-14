UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South African Health Minister Says Deposit On J&J, Pfizer Deals Non-Refundable

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 58 seconds ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 05:20 PM

South African Health Minister Says Deposit on J&J, Pfizer Deals Non-Refundable

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) Downpayments on the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccine deals are non-refundable, but the rollout will most likely resume after the currently suspended Johnson & Johnson vaccine is reviewed by relevant international bodies, Zweli Mkhize, South Africa's Health Minister, stated on Wednesday.

"We are confident that the rollout of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines will resume and so, with 30 million doses of Johnson & Johnson and the 30 million doses of Pfizer secured we now have enough to exceed the 40 million we are targeting this year," Mkhize said at a briefing with the parliament portfolio committee on health, noting that in any case "the amounts of these vaccines will not be refundable to the manufacturers."

According to the minister, South Africa will be paying ten US Dollars per dose of the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines.

However, the country managed to return the full amount from the AstraZeneca contract with India's Serum Institute after the vaccines were found to be inefficient in treating the 501.

V2 variant detected in South Africa.

"We have received the refund of $2.675 million for the 500 000 doses from the Serum Institute of India," Mkhize noted.

On Tuesday, the minister announced that South Africa will be temporarily halting the use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine in line with the recommendations issued by the US food and Drugs Administration. Mkhize stressed that renegotiation of the contracts is yet not necessary, but South Africa cannot take the FDA's decision lightly.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommended to halt the use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine after six women between the ages of 18 and 48 developed a rare blood clotting disorder shortly after receiving the shot. Following the statement, the US manufacturer announced that it would delay its planned vaccine rollout in Europe.

The World Health Organization vowed to monitor the review data from the European Medicines Agency and the FDA before reaching a conclusion on the safety of the vaccine.

Related Topics

India World Europe Drugs Parliament South Africa Women From Blood Million

Recent Stories

Realme 8 Series Launch Event Photo Leaked

2 minutes ago

US acknowledges Pakistan’s continuous efforts fo ..

10 minutes ago

Federal Govt decides to ban Tehreek-i-Labbaik Paki ..

19 minutes ago

UAE-Russian Business Council discusses ways of boo ..

21 minutes ago

Farmers advised to adopt modern technology during ..

5 minutes ago

Noise pollution poses long-term risk to trees: stu ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.