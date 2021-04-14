South African Health Minister Says Deposit on J&J, Pfizer Deals Non-Refundable

(@FahadShabbir)

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) Downpayments on the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccine deals are non-refundable, but the rollout will most likely resume after the currently suspended Johnson & Johnson vaccine is reviewed by relevant international bodies, Zweli Mkhize, South Africa's Health Minister, stated on Wednesday.

"We are confident that the rollout of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines will resume and so, with 30 million doses of Johnson & Johnson and the 30 million doses of Pfizer secured we now have enough to exceed the 40 million we are targeting this year," Mkhize said at a briefing with the parliament portfolio committee on health, noting that in any case "the amounts of these vaccines will not be refundable to the manufacturers."

According to the minister, South Africa will be paying ten US Dollars per dose of the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines.

However, the country managed to return the full amount from the AstraZeneca contract with India's Serum Institute after the vaccines were found to be inefficient in treating the 501.

V2 variant detected in South Africa.

"We have received the refund of $2.675 million for the 500 000 doses from the Serum Institute of India," Mkhize noted.

On Tuesday, the minister announced that South Africa will be temporarily halting the use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine in line with the recommendations issued by the US food and Drugs Administration. Mkhize stressed that renegotiation of the contracts is yet not necessary, but South Africa cannot take the FDA's decision lightly.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommended to halt the use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine after six women between the ages of 18 and 48 developed a rare blood clotting disorder shortly after receiving the shot. Following the statement, the US manufacturer announced that it would delay its planned vaccine rollout in Europe.

The World Health Organization vowed to monitor the review data from the European Medicines Agency and the FDA before reaching a conclusion on the safety of the vaccine.