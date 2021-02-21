South African Health Ministry Says Collaboration With Private Sector Boosted Vaccination

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2021) The collaboration between the South African National Department of Health and the private sector has boosted the country's vaccination campaign against the coronavirus, as more than 10,000 healthcare workers from the private sector have already received shots through the Sisonke Early Access Programme, the department said on Sunday.

"The collaboration with the private sector culminated in the first round of private sector healthcare worker vaccination being delivered on 20th February 2021. Despite limited planning time and a change in implementation from the CoviShield to the JnJ [Johnson & Johnson] vaccine, the programme has already vaccinated more than 3,000 healthcare workers from the private sector.

This was only made possible through close cooperation between the department of health officials, site staff, private sector leadership, and the Sisonke program staff," the health department said in a statement.

The program was launched on Wednesday and uses the vaccine against the coronavirus made by the US-based Johnson & Johnson company. In a bid to cover healthcare workers from both sectors, the National Department of Health and the Sisonke Programme has allocated one-third of all vaccine doses available to those working in the private sector. So far, more than 10,000 medical staff from both sectors have been vaccinated.