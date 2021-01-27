South African, Japanese Strains of Coronavirus Not Found in Russia - Epidemiologist

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) The South African and Japanese strains of coronavirus have not been discovered in Russia yet, Deputy Director for Research at the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, corresponding member of the Russian academy of Sciences, Alexander Gorelov, told Sputnik.

"Rospotrebnadzor is closely monitoring the circulation of strains in Russia," Gorelov said.

"So far, the South African or Japanese strains of coronavirus have not been detected in Russia," he said.