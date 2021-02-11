South African Leader to Deliver 1st Ever Hybrid State of Nation Address on Thursday

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday will deliver his annual state of the nation address (SONA) amid the pandemic at a hybrid meeting of lawmakers, incumbent and former officials and diplomatic corps

The president will address the nation from the lower chamber of parliament. Due to coronavirus precautions, only 30 lawmakers from both houses of the legislature and a limited number of government officials and distinguished guests will be present at the event physically, while the others will join it online.

"The 2021 SONA, scheduled for 7pm [17:00 GMT], comes at time of great anxiety and hardship, as South Africa and the world fights the deadly COVID-19. The address is an opportunity for the President to speak to the nation about a variety of domestic and global issues. It's also an opportunity to update the nation on progress with government's existing commitments and key plans for the year ahead," the parliament said in a press release on Wednesday.

Journalists' physical presence will also be limited, with only 20 media representatives of the 435 having been accredited to cover the event directly from the parliament. The rest will follow the gathering online.

Meanwhile, according to the political analyst, Khanyi Magubane, this year's address may become the most difficult one.

"It comes as at a time when South Africa is dealing with the devastating effects COVID-19 has had on the country. The second wave, which at its height was particularly been vicious in its spread, has seen South Africans lose their lives in their numbers," Magubane told Sputnik.

The president, as foretold by the analyst, is also expected to touch on the coronavirus vaccination rollout plan and the decision to abandon the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab, which was deemed ineffective against the South African virus variant.

"In terms of the economy, the President will definitely present an economic recovery plan to get South Africa out of the ruins it currently finds itself in. Over 2.2 million South Africans lost their jobs in the second quarter of 2020. The economy has shrunk, businesses have caved in as well so all ears will be on how he plans to turn things around," Magubane added.

Energy-related issues are also on the SONA agenda.

"Constant power outages are not good for Foreign Direct Investment as the country is seen as unstable. The President will talk about plans to work with Eskom [South African electricity public utility] to stabilise the country's electricity supply," Mugabane told Sputnik.